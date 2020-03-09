Monday, Mar 09, 2020 | Last Update : 10:29 PM IST

Bengaluru resident tests positive for coronavirus

THE ASIAN AGE | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published : Mar 9, 2020, 8:29 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2020, 8:29 pm IST

Karnataka health department confirms diagnosis of person who returned from the US

So far more than 61,000 passengers have been screened for coronavirus symptoms at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: A resident of Bangalore who had recently travelled from USA to India has tested coronavirus positive, the Karnatka health department confirmed this evening.

Details of the passenger have not been divulged, as per WHO guidelines. Further details of the development will be updated on the basis of health department information.

Meanwhile, the government of Karnataka issued a circular ordering closure of kindergartens in the BBMP are and Bangalore Urban districts until further orders.

The government has also ordered the closure of anganwadis in the BBMP area.

Till date, a total of 982 persons have been taken in observation in Karnataka. Of them, 266 completed 28 days of observation and 700 are in home isolation.

Some 432 samples taken from symptomatic persons have been sent for testing, of which 364 returned negative. The results of the remaining 68 samples are awaited.

In total, 91,911 passengers have been screened for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Karnataka.

