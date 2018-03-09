The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 | Last Update : 03:42 AM IST

India, All India

TN: 'Husband' stabs girl to death outside college, accused arrested

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 9, 2018, 7:44 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2018, 7:45 pm IST

In a heated argument, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the girl on her chest and stomach.

Visual from outside Meenakshi College Of Engineering in KK Nagar, Chennai where a student was stabbed to death. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Visual from outside Meenakshi College Of Engineering in KK Nagar, Chennai where a student was stabbed to death. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: A college girl was stabbed to death by a man on Friday in Chennai, who claimed to be her husband -- a claim that has been denied by her relatives.

The victim identified as Ashwini Mohan, a 20-year-old second year B Com student, was stabbed outside the main entrance of Meenakshi College Of Engineering in KK Nagar, according to reports. 

Although, Ashwini was rushed to a private hospital by her colleagues, she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The locals caught hold of the accused, Alagesan, and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. 

Alagesan picked up a quarrel with the girl while she was walking on the road near the college. In a heated argument, he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her on her chest and stomach, a report in Times of India said.

The accused, who works in a water-can supply agency has claimed that he had married Ashwini on February 16, this year. However, the girl's relatives denied his claims stating that he had barged into the house and forcefully tied the 'mangalsutra' on her.

He also told the police that after the marriage, there was a rift between them and a complaint was lodged at the Maduravoyal police station. 

The police said that Alagesan had gone to meet Ashwini to patch up with her, which ultimately turned into a tragedy.

Tags: crime, murder, stabbing, meenakshi college of engineering
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

MIUI 9 brings gesture navigation to Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2

2

Find out how many friends one needs to be happy

3

Emotional goodbye: Boney and Anil Kapoor perform Sridevi’s Ashti Visarjan in Haridwar

4

Coca Cola gears up to launch alcoholic beverage in Japan

5

Hasin Jahan claims Shami of having affairs with Pakistan and Dubai women

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham