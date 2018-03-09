PM Modi takes over portfolio after TDP's Gajapathi Raju quits

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignations of Union Ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take over the portfolio of Civil Aviation from Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju following his resignation on Thursday evening.

"As advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that the work of the Ministry of Civil Aviation will be looked after by the Prime Minister," news agency ANI quoted Rashtrapati Bhawan as saying.

Two Union Ministers, Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary, have submitted their resignations to the Prime Minister on Thursday evening following the TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's announcement.

Naidu on Wednesday said that two of his lawmakers will resign from their ministerial posts as the Centre has not considered their demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The resignations of Raju and Chowdary were accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, as advised by the Prime Minister.