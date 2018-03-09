The Asian Age | News

Friday, Mar 09, 2018

India, All India

INX Media case: Delhi HC grants relief to Karti from ED arrest till Mar 20

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 9, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2018, 1:38 pm IST

Delhi High Court also issued notice to Enforcement Directorate and Centre on Karti Chidambaram's plea.

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to Karti Chidambaram till the next date of hearing. (Photo: ANI)
 The Delhi High Court has granted relief to Karti Chidambaram till the next date of hearing. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim relief to Karti Chidambaram from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. 

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to Karti till the next hearing on March 20.

The Delhi High Court also issued notice to ED and Centre on Karti's plea.

Karti moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday following directions from the Supreme Court.

The apex court had asked Karti, who is in CBI custody in connection with the INX Media case, to approach Delhi High Court for interim relief in INX Media money laundering case. The court also requested acting chief justice to set up an appropriate bench to adjudicate the matter concerning Karti on Friday or Saturday.

