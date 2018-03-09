The Asian Age | News



Ex-CBI chief welcomes move to challenge acquittal of Aarushi’s parents

ANI
Published : Mar 9, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

Former CBI chief AP Singh said the court will only see evidence available in the past and no fresh evidence will presented.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were released from jail in October 2017 after the Allahabad High Court acquitted them of charges of their daughter's murder due to lack of evidence. (Photo: File/ANI)
 Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were released from jail in October 2017 after the Allahabad High Court acquitted them of charges of their daughter's murder due to lack of evidence. (Photo: File/ANI)

New Delhi: Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief AP Singh on Friday welcomed the decision of the probe agency to challenge Rajesh and Nupur Talwar's acquittal in their daughter Aarushi murder case.

Singh's statement comes a day after the CBI moved to apex court challenging the Talwar's acquittal in their daughter murder case.

Singh said that the court will only see evidence available in the past and no fresh evidence will presented.

"When lower court has convicted and High Court has acquitted, there is obviously some doubt in the result of investigation. Good that case is being referred to Supreme Court," Singh told news agency ANI.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, the parents of Aarushi, were released from jail in October 2017 after the Allahabad High Court acquitted them of charges of their daughter's murder due to lack of evidence.

A special CBI judge, S Lal, had earlier held Rajesh and Nupur Talwar guilty of conspiracy and murder of Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

On May 16, 2008, Aarushi was found murdered at her residence in Noida - with her throat slit.

It was initially suspected that house help Hemraj had killed Aarushi. However, the case took a shocking turn when Hemraj's body was recovered two days later from the terrace of the same flat.

The police then began to suspect the Talwars and said Rajesh had murdered the two after finding them in an "objectionable" position.

