The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 09, 2018 | Last Update : 03:36 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi teen rams car into auto rickshaw, killing driver

PTI
Published : Mar 9, 2018, 8:19 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2018, 8:20 am IST

Auto driver, Shiv Shankar Mahato, 66, was thrown several metres in the air as a result of the collision and died on the spot.

According to the police, the teenager jumped a traffic signal and rammed into the auto-rickshaw at a turn between KG Marg and Tolstoy Marg. (Photo: ANI)
 According to the police, the teenager jumped a traffic signal and rammed into the auto-rickshaw at a turn between KG Marg and Tolstoy Marg. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a car, driven by a minor, crashed into his three-wheeler on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi early on Thursday, the police said.

The car, a Maruti Ciaz, was being driven by a 17-year-old boy, who was accompanied by his friends, also minors. Police said the friends had come to Connaught Place for a drive.

The car belonged to the teenager's uncle, who is also likely to be booked for giving his car keys to a minor.

According to the police, the teenager jumped a traffic signal and rammed into the auto-rickshaw at a turn between KG Marg and Tolstoy Marg.

The driver, Shiv Shankar Mahato, 66, a resident of Mata Sundri Road, was thrown several metres in the air as a result of the collision and died on the spot.

A passerby informed the police about the accident around 6 am.

The teenagers were also injured. The minor driver sustained head injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

Tags: car accident, teen rams car into auto, delhi accident
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

MIUI 9 brings gesture navigation to Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2

2

Find out how many friends one needs to be happy

3

Emotional goodbye: Boney and Anil Kapoor perform Sridevi’s Ashti Visarjan in Haridwar

4

Coca Cola gears up to launch alcoholic beverage in Japan

5

Hasin Jahan claims Shami of having affairs with Pakistan and Dubai women

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham