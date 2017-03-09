The Asian Age | News



Gender bias has no place in India, says President

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 1:53 am IST

President Pranab Mukherjee honours Deepa Mathur of Rajasthan at the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2016 function at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee honours Deepa Mathur of Rajasthan at the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2016 function at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Reaching out on the international women’s day, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke against gender biases in society and said that boys and girls should get equal access to education. The Centre also announced a slew of measures like earmarking 30 per cent funds for women in schemes meant for farmers, and celebrating October 15 as the women farmer’s day.

The agriculture ministry also said that one per cent of jobs would be reserved for women in Krishi Vigyan Kendras from now on. Mr Mukherjee lamented the rise in crimes against women and said it was inexcusable that they do not feel as secure and safe as they should in the country.

Giving away the ‘Nari Shakti’ (Women Power) awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, he said: “The government is equally concerned at the rising rate of violent crimes against women. It is inexcusable that women in India do not feel as secure and safe as they should. Gender biases have no place in modern India where inclusive development is a key objective”.

The Prime Minister condemned female foeticide and said that villages with women sarpanchs can play key role and show the way in ending female foeticide.

“A discriminatory mindset cannot be accepted. We are seeing how girls are shining in the board exams and so many other areas,” Mr Modi said, adding boys and girls both should get equal access to education.

On the special schemes announced for women, agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh said that out of India’s 1.2 billion population, 70 percent resides in rural areas.

“Women play an important role in sowing and harvesting process and in the aftermath scenario as well. Only about 20,014 cooperatives are run by women out of the 8 lakh cooperatives in the country. Since, 2013-14, states and implementing agencies have been advised to utilise 10 to 20 per cent of the funds for the livestock owned by women under the existing Centrally Sponsored/Central Sector Schemes for the empowerment of them,” he said.

