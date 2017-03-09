The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017 | Last Update : 06:53 PM IST

India, All India

LIVE | Assembly elections 2017: Exit polls project victory for BJP in UP, Uttarakhand

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 6:53 pm IST

The biggest scramble is for UP’s 403 seats where campaign saw the bitterest battle of them all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photos: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photos: PTI)

New Delhi: The exit polls for Assembly elections to five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, were announced on Thursday, giving BJP more than one reason to smile. The five states went to polls from February 4 to March 8, 2017.

Below are exit poll predictions for the five states:

Uttar Pradesh (403 seats)

Party/Exit Polls

VMR

ABP

India TV

India News

BJP

190-210

169

155-167

185

SP

110-130

161

135-147

120

BSP

57-74

66

81-93

90

Others

8

4

8-20

8

 

Uttarakhand (70 seats)

Party/Exit Polls

India TV

India Today

India News

Chanakya

BJP

32

46-53

38

53 ± 7

Congress

32

12-21

30

15 ± 7

Others

5

1-4

2

2 ± 2

 

Punjab (117 seats)

Party/Exit Polls

India TV

India Today

Chanakya

India News

BJP-SAD

0-3

4-7

9 ± 5  

7

AAP

 41-49

42-51

54 ± 9

55

Congress

59-67

62-71

54 ± 9  

55

Others

0

0-2

0-2

0

 

Goa (40 seats)

Party/Exit polls

India TV

BJP+

 15-21

Congress+

 12-18

AAP

 0-4

Others

 2-8

 

Manipur (60 seats)

Party/Exit polls

India TV

BJP

 28

Congress

 20

Others

 12

The biggest scramble is for UP's 403 seats where campaign saw the bitterest battle of them all with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi throwing in his might to up the chances of his party.

Faction-ridden party in power, the Samajwadi Party, has found an unlikely ally in the Congress these elections but whether they can notch up 2012’s SP tally of 224 seats is anybody’s guess.

Some predict that the BSP – last tally 80 seats – can emerge the dark horse.

The BJP had swept the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 with 71 of the 80 seats.

117 seats in Punjab voted on a single day on February 4. Things look a little tough for incumbent Chief Minister and BJP ally, SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal.

In 2012, the Congress was the single largest party with 46 votes but the SAD-BJP alliance came to power with 68. BJP won 12 seats in 2012.

Congress has been in power in Manipur for three terms now but the economic blockade and the resultant violence may have dented its chances a bit.

Congress had got 42 seats to Trinamool Congress’ 7 in the last elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party makes its debut this year in Goa to see if it can get a few of its 40 seats. Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar led the NDA charge in Goa this campaign. The BJP had got 21 and Congress 9. Analysts say the Goa Suraksha Manch, a new party on the block, may cut into the BJP voteshare this time.

Uttarakhand saw a revolt in the Congress last year when MLAs walked out from Congress Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s party resulting in nearly two months of President’s Rule.

It was a close fight in 2012 with the BJP winning 31 and the congress 32 seats.

 

Tags: exit polls, up polls, punjab polls, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Be careful: Your smart devices can be outsmarted!

2

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

3

Picture: Salman Khan takes his brand new bicycle for a ride in Panvel

4

Next iPhones could shut down thousands of companies

5

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham