LIVE | Assembly elections 2017: Exit polls project victory for BJP in UP, Uttarakhand

The biggest scramble is for UP’s 403 seats where campaign saw the bitterest battle of them all.

New Delhi: The exit polls for Assembly elections to five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, were announced on Thursday, giving BJP more than one reason to smile. The five states went to polls from February 4 to March 8, 2017.

Below are exit poll predictions for the five states:

Uttar Pradesh (403 seats)

Party/Exit Polls VMR ABP India TV India News BJP 190-210 169 155-167 185 SP 110-130 161 135-147 120 BSP 57-74 66 81-93 90 Others 8 4 8-20 8

Uttarakhand (70 seats)

Party/Exit Polls India TV India Today India News Chanakya BJP 32 46-53 38 53 ± 7 Congress 32 12-21 30 15 ± 7 Others 5 1-4 2 2 ± 2

Punjab (117 seats)

Party/Exit Polls India TV India Today Chanakya India News BJP-SAD 0-3 4-7 9 ± 5 7 AAP 41-49 42-51 54 ± 9 55 Congress 59-67 62-71 54 ± 9 55 Others 0 0-2 0-2 0

Goa (40 seats)

Party/Exit polls India TV BJP+ 15-21 Congress+ 12-18 AAP 0-4 Others 2-8

Manipur (60 seats)

Party/Exit polls India TV BJP 28 Congress 20 Others 12

The biggest scramble is for UP's 403 seats where campaign saw the bitterest battle of them all with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi throwing in his might to up the chances of his party.

Faction-ridden party in power, the Samajwadi Party, has found an unlikely ally in the Congress these elections but whether they can notch up 2012’s SP tally of 224 seats is anybody’s guess.

Some predict that the BSP – last tally 80 seats – can emerge the dark horse.

The BJP had swept the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 with 71 of the 80 seats.

117 seats in Punjab voted on a single day on February 4. Things look a little tough for incumbent Chief Minister and BJP ally, SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal.

In 2012, the Congress was the single largest party with 46 votes but the SAD-BJP alliance came to power with 68. BJP won 12 seats in 2012.

Congress has been in power in Manipur for three terms now but the economic blockade and the resultant violence may have dented its chances a bit.

Congress had got 42 seats to Trinamool Congress’ 7 in the last elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party makes its debut this year in Goa to see if it can get a few of its 40 seats. Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar led the NDA charge in Goa this campaign. The BJP had got 21 and Congress 9. Analysts say the Goa Suraksha Manch, a new party on the block, may cut into the BJP voteshare this time.

Uttarakhand saw a revolt in the Congress last year when MLAs walked out from Congress Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s party resulting in nearly two months of President’s Rule.

It was a close fight in 2012 with the BJP winning 31 and the congress 32 seats.