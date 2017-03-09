The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017 | Last Update : 08:17 AM IST

India, All India

Attackers sent train blast pics to ISIS men, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 1:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 7:22 am IST

The three suspected militants declined the court’s offer to arrange lawyers for them saying that they would hire their own advocates.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Minutes after carrying out the blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train on Tuesday morning, the three “terrorists” uploaded the pictures of the explosion site to their ISIS handlers in Syria through social media, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan disclosed here on Wednesday.

The three suspected militants were arrested at Pipariya in Hosangabad district by the police when they were trying to flee to Lucknow after the incident following a diktat by their handlers in Syria, Mr Chouhan told reporters here.

“The three terrorists also took pictures of the timer pipe bomb they had planted in one of the coaches in Bhopal- Ujjain passenger train at Bhopal railway station by their cell phone camera and sent the photographs to their handlers in Syria through Internet. There are enough evidence to establish their connection with ISIS,” he added.

The three “militants”, identified as Atif Mujjafar alias Al Qasim, Danish Akhtar alias Zafar and Syed Mir Hussain alias Hamza, reached Bhopal at around 7.30 in the morning of Tuesday from Lucknow by Puspak Express and planted the bomb in the penultimate coach of the train.

The blast in the train occurred near Jabdi railway station under Shajapur district at around 9.50 am in the morning on the day, leading to injuries to a dozen passengers.

Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of MP on Wednesday produced all the three train blast accused in a local court.

The three suspected militants declined the court’s offer to arrange lawyers for them saying that they would hire their own advocates. The Ujjain GRP filed a FIR in connection with the incident.

In a related development, inspector general of police (IGP), (law and order) of MP Makrand Devskar told reporters here that the Central intelligence had issued an alert to the state on a possible terror strike in a train three months back. But, there were no specific inputs on the train blast.

Meanwhile, ATS sources disclosed that the mastermind of the Tuesday’s train blast, Atif, an engineering student of Aligarh and the self-proclaimed “emir” (chief) of the Kharasan module -an offshoot of ISIS based in Afghan- Pakistan border- had planted the bomb in the train at Bhopal.

Atif had tipped off on other terrorists based in Uttar Pradesh to MP ATS leading to killing of Saiful in an encounter with police in Lucknow late on Tuesday night.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, bhopal-ujjain train blast, isis, ats
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Viral ad for Swachh Bharat shatters gender stereotypes

2

BCCI stands by Virat Kohli in wake of DRS controversy

3

Air India scripts history with 'all women operated' flights

4

'Terminator' robots could soon be a reality

5

World's heaviest woman loses 120 kilos in one month

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham