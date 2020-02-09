Sunday, Feb 09, 2020 | Last Update : 03:51 AM IST

India, All India

BJP MP grilled for 4 hours in murder case

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 9, 2020, 2:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2020, 2:54 am IST

At the time of Biswas’s murder, Sarkar was the BJP district president of Nadia.

Ranaghat BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar was questioned for around four hours Saturday by the criminal investigation department (CID) of the West Bengal police in connection with the murder of Trinamul Congress MLA of Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas, in Nadia last year. (Photo: File I Representational)
 Ranaghat BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar was questioned for around four hours Saturday by the criminal investigation department (CID) of the West Bengal police in connection with the murder of Trinamul Congress MLA of Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas, in Nadia last year. (Photo: File I Representational)

Kolkata: Ranaghat BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar was questioned for around four hours Saturday by the criminal investigation department (CID) of the West Bengal police in connection with the murder of Trinamul Congress MLA of Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas, in Nadia last year. Sarkar, who is one of the accused in the murder case, appeared at the CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhavan in the city around 12.15 pm after getting summons from the state detective agency.

However, he was allowed to leave after his statement was recorded by a CID team. The BJP MP may be summoned again Sunday. According to sources, the BJP MP was asked his whereabouts at the time Biswas was shot dead by a youth during the inauguration of a Saraswati puja at Hanskhali in the evening of February 9, 2019.

“I came here to extend my cooperation in the probe on the instructions of the Calcutta high court. I cooperated also,” Sarkar said later.

At the time of Biswas’s murder, Sarkar was the BJP district president of Nadia. On January 24 this year, the high court granted anticipatory bail to Sarkar after he prayed for relief.

Tags: criminal investigation department, satyajit biswas, jagannath sarkar

Latest From India

Odisha transport department has imposed a penalty of Rs 42,500 on the owner of a two-wheeler in Bhadrak district for allowing his minor child to his ride motorbike. (Photo: Representational)

Man fined Rs 42,500 for letting boy drive bike

At a meeting on Saturday in the national capital, India along with two other neighbours — Bangladesh and Nepal — discussed a “draft enabling memorandum of understanding (MoU)” to be signed by the three countries for implementation of the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) MVA (Motor Vehicles Agreement).

India discusses vehicles pact with Bangladesh and Nepal

The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) will axe more than 8,500 trees in Bengaluru to decongest traffic in the tech corridor in the city much to the chagrin of environmentalists. (Photo: MRUGESH BANDIWADEKAR)

Over 8,000 trees to be axed in Bengaluru

Farmers of Tamil Nadu are swayed by two new varieties of watermelon released by Taiwan-based Know-You company. (Photo: PTI)

Yellow watermelons hit among Tamil Nadu farmers

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham