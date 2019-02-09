Saturday, Feb 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:01 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court to hear PIL to reprobe Haren Pandya’s murder

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 9, 2019, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2019, 3:21 am IST

Justices A.K. Sikri and Abdul Nazeer before whom the matter came up for hearing on Friday transferred the petition to a bench of Justice Arun Mishra.

Haren Pandya
 Haren Pandya

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday referred to a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran, a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), seeking a fresh probe into the murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in 2003, as they claim it to be a “political murder”.

A bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Abdul Nazeer before whom the matter came up for hearing on Friday transferred the petition to a bench of Justice Arun Mishra pointing out that this bench had already reserved appeals against the Gujarat high court order acquitting the 12 accused in the case.   

The 12 were earlier convicted by a special Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) court in 2007 and awarded life imprisonment, which was reversed by the high court. Aggrieved by the acquittal, the state had moved a PIL in the apex court, which was being heard by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, questioned the locus standi of the NGO to file the petition, but Justice Sikri observed that the bench of Justice Arun Mishra would consider all matters.

The NGO’s petition filed by advocate Kamini Jaiswal, while reeling out the statements of various persons who were reportedly privy to the information relating to the conspiracy behind the murder, had sought an independent probe ‘in the collective interest of the public towards ensuring that the criminal justice system works in a non-partisan manner and a fresh investigation need to be  carried out fairly to bring to book the real culprits.’

According to the petition, the public disquiet has been unabated regarding the highly unsatisfactory way in which investigation has been carried out into the murder of Mr Pandya.

The petition said, “There may be possibly a shielding of high place officials. The need for this petition arises due to some startling information that has recently come to light, and has been extensively reported by the media regarding Mr Pandya’s murder.”

Tags: supreme court, haren pandya murder

Latest From India

Union minister Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley says votes are important and so is fairness

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah: Illegal immigrants are SP, BSP’s votebank

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Modi scared of me: Mamata Banerjee

Loss of daylight during working hours (for the country runs on one time zone) is also the prime concern of the students’ fraternity of IIT-G that is trying to build public opinion on the issue during TEDx, an event of the institute, on February 10.

IIT-G students for separate N-E time zone

MOST POPULAR

1

Ahemdabad celebrating single-hood: the anti-Valentine’s series

2

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

3

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

4

Smart downloads for Netflix comes to iPhone, iPad

5

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham