Saturday, Feb 09, 2019 | Last Update : 06:02 PM IST

India, All India

None can raise questions on PM Modi's honesty: Rajnath Singh

ANI
Published : Feb 9, 2019, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2019, 4:32 pm IST

'I have known Modi ji personally for many years. I have worked with him,' Singh said.

The home minister targeted the UPA-led coalition and said people cannot be misled. (Photo: ANI)
 The home minister targeted the UPA-led coalition and said people cannot be misled. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here on Saturday that no one can question the integrity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have known Modi ji personally for many years. I have worked with him," he said at an interactive session with intellectuals at Adhiveshan Bhavan here.

"He (Modi) has worked a lot in the past five years, and he should do more work for the people. One may criticise him for something, but none can raise questions on his intentions and honesty," said Rajnath.

The home minister targeted the UPA-led coalition and said people cannot be misled. Earlier, India was ranked among under-developed and poor nations. But now it is recognised as one of the most powerful countries.

"The day is not far when India will be among the top three countries in the world. This can be possible only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We don't want to be a superpower as it will generate fear among people. But we want them to love our country, our people and culture," said Rajnath.

The home minister said Bihar played an important role in India's independence. "It is a land of ancient culture and traditions, which gave birth to legends like Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji."

Tags: rajnath singh, pm modi

Latest From India

The nuns had received their transfer orders from the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation in March 2018, months after they had complained at several forums within the church against the Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Church revokes transfer order on four nuns, a day before their protest

On February 7, the CBI had summoned Kumar for questioning in the case, two days after the Supreme Court directed the 1989-batch IPS officer to appear before the probe agency. (Photo: ANI)

CBI to continue questioning Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar tomorrow

The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader's visit to the East Section of the China-India boundary. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

China ‘opposes’ PM visit to Arunachal, says ‘don't complicate boundary issue’

According to Somendra Nath Mitra, Rahul had said in the meeting, ‘If there is an alliance with dignity, it (alliance) will be there, otherwise, there won't be one. There won't be any alliance with TMC, this is final.’ (Photo: ANI)

WB Cong Prez Somendra Nath Mitra says no alliance with TMC

MOST POPULAR

1

Virginia Lieutenant Governor faces second sexual misconduct charge

2

Now access over 350 radio stations with Alexa in India

3

Indigenously developed missile system successfully flight tested in Odisha

4

‘I want to behead’: US man arrested for trying to join Pakistan terror group

5

Five 'Hitler' paintings to go under hammer in Nuremberg

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham