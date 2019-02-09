Saturday, Feb 09, 2019 | Last Update : 01:08 PM IST

India, All India

'#NeverAgain let the BJP’s two and a half men rule us': Akhilesh to voters

PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2019, 11:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2019, 11:30 am IST

It was followed by the SP running a series of tweets on its account with the same hashtag and endorsing Yadav's message to corner BJP.

 The SP chief is very active on Twitter and has 90 lakh followers on the microblogging site, while the party has more than 16 lakh followers. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party took to Twitter on Friday with the hashtag, 'NeverAgain', asking people to vow that they would stand against the BJP and not fall for its "gimmicks" in Lok Sabha polls.

"Let us vow that we will #NeverAgain... let people die waiting in line to withdraw money from a bank, fall for the 15 lakh rupee lie, allow farmers to kill themselves, let national security enrich the famous few, let people be killed for their beliefs, let two and half men rule us," SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

"It's an attempt to make people aware of the BJP gimmicks and stand against it," a senior party leader said. The SP chief is very active on Twitter and has 90 lakh followers on the microblogging site, while the party has more than 16 lakh followers.

The series of tweets is seen as an attempt by the SP to counter the BJP IT cell, which was dubbed recently by Yadav as "Internet Terrorist" cell.

On Tuesday, Yadav had repeatedly said "two and a half men" were running the country, apparently targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"When there was the SP government, they (BJP) used to say that there were five CMs running the state. Now our party is saying that two and a half men are running the country. They can be easily guessed," a party leader said.

