Doctors 'leave' scissors in woman's stomach during surgery, case booked

PTI
The case came to light when the woman on Friday went to the hospital experiencing abdominal pain and underwent an x-ray.

 The case was registered against a team of doctors on charges of causing hurt by an act of endangering life or personal safety. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

Hyderabad: A case was registered on Saturday against a team of doctors of a government hospital in Hyderabad following a complaint by a man alleging that they had left a pair of surgical scissors in his wife's abdomen during a surgery in November last, police said.

The case of alleged medical negligence came to light on Friday when the 33-year-old woman had gone to the hospital after experiencing pain in her stomach and underwent an x-ray, they said.

The case was registered against a team of doctors on charges of causing hurt by an act of endangering life or personal safety, they said.

