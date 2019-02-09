Saturday, Feb 09, 2019 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

India, All India

Chandrababu Naidu lashes out at PM Modi on Rafale, demands independent probe

ANI
Published : Feb 9, 2019, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2019, 11:59 am IST

Chandrababu Naidu wrote a series of tweets lashing out at the Prime Minister.

'This time BJP govt cannot get away with manipulating factual information regarding the negotiations for their benefit,' he further added in another tweet. (Photo: ANI)
 'This time BJP govt cannot get away with manipulating factual information regarding the negotiations for their benefit,' he further added in another tweet. (Photo: ANI)

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an independent investigation into the Rafale deal.

Naidu wrote a series of tweets lashing out at the Prime Minister. "PM Narendra Modi’s silence on Rs 59,000 Cr Rafale deal and reports on the possibility of India’s Biggest Defence scam directly involving the PMO, speaks volumes of BJP govt’s destructive decisions. Modi ji, truth cannot be hidden for long when you cheat the nation,” he tweeted.

Naidu also cited Defence Ministry’s note on the deal and said, “PMO’s interference in the name of “parallel negotiations”, bypassing the Ministry of Defence in finalising Rafale deal, undermined the negotiating position of the Indian Negotiating Team. These revelations are shocking. They indicate a lack of integrity and regard within BJP government.”

“All latest developments in the Rafale Scam case have strengthened the suspicion over the deal and require to be investigated independently so that truth comes out. This time BJP govt cannot get away with manipulating factual information regarding the negotiations for their benefit,” he further added in another tweet.

Earlier on Friday, a combative Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had termed as “incomplete” and “distorted” the news item published by a newspaper about “parallel negotiations” by the PMO in the Rafale fighter deal and wondered whether “doubts” were being deliberately created in the minds of people because of some “corporate warfare”.

Tags: n chnadrababu naidu, rafale deal, pm modi, bjp, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura which began on Friday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Arunachal a strategically important state': PM flags off projects in North East

As part of the reservation movement, the protesters occupied the tracks near Malarna Dungaar station in Maksudanpura village of Sawai Madhopur district. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan: Gujjar reservation stir continues, many trains cancelled

The missile system was guided to high-altitude to simulate aircraft release conditions and subsequently nozzle-less-booster was ignited. (Photo:Twitter)

Indigenously developed missile system successfully flight tested in Odisha

Lawyers present in the court took him immediately to a nearby hospital. As per the doctors, Anil’s condition is said to be critical. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lawyer attempts suicide to press for special category status to Andhra

MOST POPULAR

1

Indigenously developed missile system successfully flight tested in Odisha

2

‘I want to behead’: US man arrested for trying to join Pakistan terror group

3

Five 'Hitler' paintings to go under hammer in Nuremberg

4

Ahemdabad celebrating single-hood: the anti-Valentine’s series

5

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham