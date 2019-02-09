Saturday, Feb 09, 2019 | Last Update : 06:02 PM IST

India, All India

CBI to continue questioning Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar tomorrow

ANI
Published : Feb 9, 2019, 5:33 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2019, 5:35 pm IST

Kumar arrived at the CBI office here earlier on Saturday for questioning by the probe agency in connection with the scam.

On February 7, the CBI had summoned Kumar for questioning in the case, two days after the Supreme Court directed the 1989-batch IPS officer to appear before the probe agency. (Photo: ANI)
 On February 7, the CBI had summoned Kumar for questioning in the case, two days after the Supreme Court directed the 1989-batch IPS officer to appear before the probe agency. (Photo: ANI)

Shillong: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will continue questioning Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at the CBI office here on Sunday in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

Kumar arrived at the CBI office here earlier today for questioning by the probe agency in connection with the scam.

Read: CBI begins questioning Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in chit fund scam

On February 7, the CBI had summoned Kumar for questioning in the case, two days after the Supreme Court directed the 1989-batch IPS officer to appear before the probe agency.

The apex court had said that no coercive step should be taken against Kumar.

The top court directive had come in the backdrop of a ‘dharna’ organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata in protest against the CBI’s move to enter the top cop's office without any warrant from the competent court.

Kumar has been serving as Kolkata’s Police Commissioner since January 2016. He is said to have not responded to the earlier summons from the CBI in connection with the probe into the Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams.

Tags: cbi, rajeev kumar, saradha chit fund scam, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Meghalaya

Latest From India

The nuns had received their transfer orders from the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation in March 2018, months after they had complained at several forums within the church against the Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Church revokes transfer order on four nuns, a day before their protest

The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader's visit to the East Section of the China-India boundary. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

China ‘opposes’ PM visit to Arunachal, says ‘don't complicate boundary issue’

According to Somendra Nath Mitra, Rahul had said in the meeting, ‘If there is an alliance with dignity, it (alliance) will be there, otherwise, there won't be one. There won't be any alliance with TMC, this is final.’ (Photo: ANI)

WB Cong Prez Somendra Nath Mitra says no alliance with TMC

Although Jaitley was away from India in the past few weeks, he has remained active on Twitter and was regular with his blog posts. (Photo: File)

Delighted to be back home: Arun Jaitley returns to India after treatment

MOST POPULAR

1

Virginia Lieutenant Governor faces second sexual misconduct charge

2

Now access over 350 radio stations with Alexa in India

3

Indigenously developed missile system successfully flight tested in Odisha

4

‘I want to behead’: US man arrested for trying to join Pakistan terror group

5

Five 'Hitler' paintings to go under hammer in Nuremberg

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham