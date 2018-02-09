The Asian Age | News



Kolkata school teacher sexually abuses class 2 girl, detained after protests

Published : Feb 9, 2018, 2:23 pm IST
Protesting parents got into a brawl with the police and injured two on-duty officers of the local police station.

Parents staged protests in front of the school, alleging that the school did not take any lessons from the G D Birla incident and no special security was arranged for the students. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Kolkata: A teacher of an elite South Kolkata school has been booked for sexually harassing a student of class three over the past one year, in an incident eerily similar to the molestation of a 4-year-old in G D Birla school in Kolkata in December 2017.

The dance teacher in Carmel has been sexually abusing the girl for over a year, but the incident only came to light in the last couple of days, when the student stopped coming to school.

According to reports, the teacher also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she informed anyone else about it, even saying he will bury her in the school grounds if she opens her mouth.

Despite the threats, the incident was revealed and led to resentment among the parents. 

On Friday, parents started protesting in front of the school, alleging that the school did not take any lessons from the G D Birla incident and no special security was arranged for the students.

They also maintained there was no CCTV camera in the school that is supposed to keep a tab on such incidents from happening.

The South Kolkata school campus literally turned into a fortress on Friday with a massive police presence.

The parents got into a brawl with the police and the Officer and Additional Officer-in-charge of the local police station were injured.

The police said that they were trying to provide a safe passage for the students stuck inside the school, while the parents alleged they were trying to rescue the accused.

The protesting parents started hitting the police with helmets, which injured the two officers. One person was identified in the scuffle and was forcibly sent elsewhere in a taxi.

Following this, the agitated parents took to the road in front of the school and continued their protests.

