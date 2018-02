Modi arrives in Jordan as part of 3-nation Gulf, West Asia tour

The PM's visit will begin from Palestine from Saturday after transiting through Jordan, where he will meet King Abdullah later in the day.

"We arrived in Amman. I am very grateful to His Majesty King Abdullah II for facilitating flight and access," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. (Photo: @PMO India)

Amman/ New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Jordan on the first leg of his tour of three West Asian countries, including Palestine, during which he would hold talks on deepening cooperation in strategic areas such as security and trade.

"We arrived in Amman. I am very grateful to His Majesty King Abdullah II for facilitating flight and access," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after landing in Jordan.

The Prime Minister's visit will begin from Palestine from Saturday after transiting through Jordan, where he will meet King Abdullah later in the day.

Describing the Gulf and West Asia region as a "key priority" in India's external engagement, PM Modi ahead of his visit said his trip was aimed at strengthening ties with the region.

He said it would be his fifth visit to the Gulf and the West Asian region since 2015.

"This region is a key priority in our external engagement. We enjoy vibrant multi-dimensional ties with the countries here. I look forward to strengthening India's growing and important ties with West Asia and the Gulf region through the visit," PM Modi had said in his departure statement.

More than nine million Indians work and live in the Gulf region, of which about one third live in the UAE alone. In Oman, they constitute the largest expatriate community, he noted.