

With MLAs on her side, Sasikala meets TN guv, stakes claim to form govt

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 7:58 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 7:58 pm IST

Panneerselvam reportedly told the Governor that he was forced to step down as the chief minister by Sasikala.

AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala flashes victory sign. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala flashes victory sign. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala on Thursday met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and staked claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu, just after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Rao separately to "apprise" him of prevailing situation in the state.

Panneerselvam reportedly told the Governor that he was forced to step down as the chief minister by Sasikala. The AIADMK general secretary however had denied his charges and accused him of betraying his party.

With the two leaders locked in a bitter power tussle, it remains to be seen if the Governor will allow Panneerselvam to take back his resignation or let Sasikala take on the top job. As far as numbers go, Sasikala has almost all AIADMK MLAs on her side.

"Senior ministers are going to go with Chinnamma (Sasikala). All the MLAs are ready to go. It is, however, the decision of the Governor (to meet or not to meet all the legislators). The Governor is very positive, he has not raised any apprehensions," School Education Minister K Pandiarajan had told the media before Sasikala’s meeting with the Governor.

Pandiarajan, answering questions on the rebellion of Panneerselvam, said it was wrong to say that the "outgoing" Chief Minister was forced to resign from his post.

"There was no pressure. There is no truth in it. Talking of coercion is laughable," he said.

He added, "Panneerselvam was all along with us when all the decisions were taken. No decision was taken by overruling him. Now, if he wants to take a different stand, it is his choice."

He said it was Panneerselvam who had proposed Sasikala's name for the post of party general secretary.

"To claim now that her appointment was not as per law is unadulterated opportunism... it is the height of hypocrisy," he said, adding all the general council members, including Panneerselvam, unanimously chose her.

Tags: o panneerselvam, v k sasikala, aiadmk, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

