The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 09, 2017 | Last Update : 10:23 PM IST

India, All India

We are engaged with the US on H1B visa issue: India

PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 9:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 9:18 pm IST

During his campaign, Trump had promised to increase oversight of H-1B and L-1 visa programmes.

US President Donald Trump sits at his desk. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump sits at his desk. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is engaged with the Donald Trump administration as well as members of the US Congress on concerns regarding the H1B visa issue, amidst apprehension that there may be a clamp down on it which can hurt Indian IT industry.

"We continue to engage both members of the US administration as well as members of the US Congress on our interests and concerns pertaining to not just H1B visa but other issues as well.

"We remain vigilant to what happens on this in future. We are also engaging all internal stakeholders in India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, replying to a question on the issue.

There was indication that President Trump is set to sign an order overhauling work visa programmes like H1B.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

During his campaign, Trump had promised to increase oversight of H-1B and L-1 visa programmes.

Tags: hib visa, visa row, donald trump, india jobs

MOST POPULAR

1

Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old record, Virat Kohli enters record books

2

Pakistan’s transgender rights bill copied from India

3

Chinese family reunites 500 members for rare photo

4

Now, produce ink with your car

5

Salt Bae’s weird new food video is viral yet again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham