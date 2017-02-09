The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 09, 2017 | Last Update : 12:53 PM IST

India, All India

Uphaar Cinema fire: SC sentences owner Gopal Ansal to 1 year jail

PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 11:53 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 12:39 pm IST

The Supreme Court has given four weeks to Gopal to surrender and serve the remaining jail term.

Uphaar Cinema. (Photo: PTI)
 Uphaar Cinema. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed real estate baron Gopal Ansal to serve one year jail term in connection with the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case in which 59 people had died.

The apex court, in a majority verdict of 2:1, asked Gopal Ansal to surrender within four weeks to serve the remaining jail term of the one year punishment.

However, the apex court gave relief to elder brother Sushil Ansal considering his advanced age by giving him the jail term already undergone by him, including the remission, in the case.

The majority verdict pronounced by Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Kurian Joseph said that fine of Rs 30 crore each imposed on Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal by the apex court earlier was "not excessive".

The majority verdict was passed by Justices Gogoi and Joseph while Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was in minority.

The apex court delivered the judgement on the pleas of CBI and the victims' body seeking a review of the 2015 verdict in the case asking Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal to serve a two-year jail term if they fail to pay Rs 30 crore each as fine.

The probe agency and the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) had sought review of the apex court verdict, delivered on August 19, 2015, sending Ansal brothers to two years rigorous jail term if they fail to pay Rs 30 crore each within three months. The convicts have already paid the fine.

59 people had died of asphyxia when a fire broke out during the screening of Bollywood movie 'Border' in Uphaar theatre in Green Park area of South Delhi on June 13, 1997. ver 100 were also injured in the subsequent stampede.

Tags: uphaar cinema fire, gopal ansal, sushil ansal, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung probably runs into trouble after battery factory catches fire

2

Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3 gets postponed, to clash with Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos now

3

Free 256GB micro SD card with Samsung Galaxy S7, Edge

4

Sania Mirza summoned for tax evasion

5

Compassionate nanny donates part of liver to save toddler

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham