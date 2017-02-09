The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

India, All India

UP: Class 11 student shoots classmate at school during lunch break

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 1:40 pm IST

The victim suffered a bullet wound to his waist and is said to be out of danger.

Representational picture (Photo: File)
 Representational picture (Photo: File)

Ghaziabad: An eleventh-grade student of Dehradun Public School (DDPS) at Govindpuram, smuggled a gun to the school and shot a classmate over an argument on Wednesday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the victim suffered a bullet wound to his waist and was hospitalised. The victim, however, is said to be out of danger.

The police said that the incident was the result of an argument between the victim and the shooter’s brother.

However, the father of the victim claimed that his son was first hit with belts by the accused and three of his friends at 11:25 am, before shooting him with a country-made pistol.

The accused was caught by teachers and school administration officials and was handed over to the police along with the weapon in question.

A case has been filed by the police against the minor accused for attempted murder.

“There was only a single bullet fired from the weapon and the used cartridge was also recovered from the scene of crime inside the class. We have also recovered the weapon and will question the parents of the boy as to how they procured it,” a police officer from Kavi Nagar police station was quoted as saying.

The three other eleventh grade students who apparently accompanied the accused were also included in the complaint.

Three of the accused were from Sikrod in Masuri, Ghaziabad while one was from Dasna Gate. The victim, however, hailed from a village in Dadri, Greater Noida.

Tags: minor smuggles gun to school, student shoots classmate
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, produce ink with your car

2

Salt Bae’s weird new food video is viral yet again

3

Samsung probably runs into trouble after battery factory catches fire

4

Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3 gets postponed, to clash with Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos now

5

Free 256GB micro SD card with Samsung Galaxy S7, Edge

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham