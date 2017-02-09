UP: Class 11 student shoots classmate at school during lunch break

Ghaziabad: An eleventh-grade student of Dehradun Public School (DDPS) at Govindpuram, smuggled a gun to the school and shot a classmate over an argument on Wednesday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the victim suffered a bullet wound to his waist and was hospitalised. The victim, however, is said to be out of danger.

The police said that the incident was the result of an argument between the victim and the shooter’s brother.

However, the father of the victim claimed that his son was first hit with belts by the accused and three of his friends at 11:25 am, before shooting him with a country-made pistol.

The accused was caught by teachers and school administration officials and was handed over to the police along with the weapon in question.

A case has been filed by the police against the minor accused for attempted murder.

“There was only a single bullet fired from the weapon and the used cartridge was also recovered from the scene of crime inside the class. We have also recovered the weapon and will question the parents of the boy as to how they procured it,” a police officer from Kavi Nagar police station was quoted as saying.

The three other eleventh grade students who apparently accompanied the accused were also included in the complaint.

Three of the accused were from Sikrod in Masuri, Ghaziabad while one was from Dasna Gate. The victim, however, hailed from a village in Dadri, Greater Noida.