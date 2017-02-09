Sasikala doing dirty tricks to become CM: Panneerselvam

Sasikala wanted to betray the party and become the Chief Minister, so she instigated several ministers, Panneerselvam said.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday accused V K Sasikala of doing "dirty tricks" to become the chief minister of the state.

“It is Sasikala who is doing dirty tricks to acquire the chair of CM, if she succeeds it will be a big blot on democracy,” he said.

"Sasikala wanted to betray the party and become the Chief Minister, she instigated several Ministers who started giving interviews that she should be CM,” Panneerselvam said, adding that Sasikala is lying when she says she never betrayed Amma.

Meanwhile, Madhusudanan, the Chairman of the AIADMK Presidium, arrived at Panneerselvam’s residence and declared his support to the CM.

"Madhusudhanan has helped the party grow, he supported MGR throughout," Panneerselvam said addressing at a press conference.

"After Jayalalithaa died, only when they (Sasikala camp) said Madhusudhanan will become General Secretary, I agreed to become CM," Panneerselvam added, pitching for Madhusudanan to replace Sasikala as the general secretary.

"Madhusunanan will be the permanent general secretary of this party," Panneerselvam said.

Panneerselvam also read out Sasikala’s apology letter to Jayalalithaa after the late CM threw out Sasikala from her Poes Garden residence in 2012. Panneerselvam quoted the letter, in which she claimed she had no desire to be in politics.

Sasikala had, in response, promised Jayalalithaa that she would break contact with her family members.

“When Amma was in hospital, after 24 days Sasikala told me she is fine. That was the first time she spoke to me,” the acting CM alleged.

“We are fully prepared to respond to any allegations which the other camp will level against us,” Panneerselvam added