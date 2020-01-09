Thursday, Jan 09, 2020 | Last Update : 06:48 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court notice to govt on quota for Christians dalits

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 9, 2020, 5:32 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2020, 5:32 am IST

While issuing notice and tagging the matter with similar pending petitions, the court said that it would need to hear the others as well.

Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking extension of scheduled caste reservation to dalits who had converted to Christianity and continued to suffer social discrimination.

Issuing notice on the plea by the National Council of Dalit Christians seeking extension of scheduled caste reservation to dalit Christians, Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, heading a three-Judge bench, said that the issue being raised would also extend to other religious communities including Muslims.

While issuing notice and tagging the matter with similar pending petitions, the court said that it would need to hear the others as well.

Senior counsel P.S. Narasimha, appearing for a dalit petitioner who wanted to convert to Christianity while retaining the benefits of reservation, told the court that an earlier judgment of the top court said that the benefits of reservation were limited to dalits within the Hindu fold and did not extend to those who had converted to other religions that abhorred the caste system. A lawyer appearing for the National Council of Dalit Christians said that the matter was pending before the court for a long time and that dalit Christians were languishing for the last 15 years.

He said that mere conversion to Christianity did not erase the social disadvantages that the society inflicted on dalits. He urged the court to hear the mater.

Tags: supreme court, christians dalits

Latest From India

The road remains shut for days and even weeks due to landslides, soil-erosion, frost and other weather related occurrences, not only in winter but also in other seasons. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)

Highway blockades add to Kashmir Valley woes

Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh

Northern Army commander meets top China general

A traditional wooden vessel known as “Dhow”, Al-Hamid was detected by an Indian Navy helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha.

Navy rescues Indian crew from stranded vessel near Somalia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Party can wrest Bihar on its own: BJP’s Paswan

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

2

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

3

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

4

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

5

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham