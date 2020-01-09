Thursday, Jan 09, 2020 | Last Update : 06:48 AM IST

India, All India

Navy rescues Indian crew from stranded vessel near Somalia

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 9, 2020, 5:45 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2020, 5:45 am IST

INS Sumedha on anti-piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden.

A traditional wooden vessel known as “Dhow”, Al-Hamid was detected by an Indian Navy helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha.
 A traditional wooden vessel known as “Dhow”, Al-Hamid was detected by an Indian Navy helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha.

New Delhi: Indian Navy ship Sumedha came to the assistance of a stranded vessel near Somali Coast which had Indian crew.

Indian Navy ship Sumedha, currently on anti-piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden, came to the rescue of the crew of the dhow Al-Hamid on  January 6. A traditional wooden vessel known as “Dhow”, Al-Hamid was detected by an Indian Navy helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha. It was confirmed that the vessel was in distress and drifting near the coast of Somalia.

“A boarding team along with a naval technical team embarked Al-Hamid for routine checks onboard and render assistance,” said Indian Navy spokesperson Commander  Vivek Madhwal. He said that the crew of Al-Hamid comprised 13 Indian citizens.

“The technical team assessment revealed that the dhow had suffered a broken main engine shaft, which was not repairable at sea. The dhow was then towed to safety away from the Somali coast,” said the Navy spokesperson. Meanwhile, the owner of the dhow Al-Hamid  has sent another vessel for towing the dhow to port for repairs. Before departure, Indian Naval Ship Sumedha provided fresh water and medical supplies to the crew of the dhow.

Meanwhile, the Navy has said that its tableau for Republic Day will showcase its fighting capability in air, surface, and under-water. The front part of the tableau will have model of Kolkata class Stealth Destroyer displaying a Brahmos launch and Kalvari class submarine launching the Exocet missile. It will have models of state-of-the-art assets like Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft with Harpoon missiles.

The main tableau of Navy showcases the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited, along with its complement of MiG 29K FighterAircraft.

This not only depicts the strength of the Indian Navy but is representative of the Navy’s total commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The tableau is in pursuance of the Navy Week theme ‘Indian Navy — Silent, Strong, and Swift’.

The benign role of the Navy in terms of safeguarding offshore economic assetsas well as rendering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) is portrayed through the murals on the sides.

Tags: indian navy, ins sumedha

Latest From India

The road remains shut for days and even weeks due to landslides, soil-erosion, frost and other weather related occurrences, not only in winter but also in other seasons. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)

Highway blockades add to Kashmir Valley woes

Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh

Northern Army commander meets top China general

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Party can wrest Bihar on its own: BJP’s Paswan

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court notice to govt on quota for Christians dalits

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

2

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

3

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

4

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

5

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham