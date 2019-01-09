The Asian Age | News

Terrorism to stay as long as nations sponsor it as state policy: Army chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 9, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Rawat said that there should be a control on social media as it is becoming a source of spreading radicalisation.

'Terrorism is becoming a new form of warfare. It is now spreading its head like a multi-headed monster,' Rawat said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Speaking at Raisina Dialogue, Army Gen Bipin Rawat said terrorism is here to stay as long as there are nations that continue to sponsor it as state policy.

“Terrorism is becoming a new form of warfare. It is now spreading its head like a multi-headed monster. There should be negotiations with the Taliban but without conditions. Pakistan has always kept Taliban in its backyard and should be concerned about it,” Rawat said.

Talking on the spread of terrorism, Rawat said that there should be a control on social media as it is becoming a source of spreading radicalisation.

