No Salman, ‘poor Modiji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi': Omar Abdullah’s jibe at PM

Mumbai: The year 2019 is all set to be a year of political biopics. After “Thackeray” and the controversial “The Accidental Prime Minister”, the latest to be announced is a film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film will see actor Vivek Oberoi playing the character of the incumbent Prime Minister.

However, Omar Abdullah believes that Manmohan Singh has outdone PM Modi, at least when it comes to the casting. Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister compared the two films and said “life is unfair” for “poor Modiji” as he had to “settle for Vivek Oberoi”.

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, Omar Abdullah also wondered if Salman Khan would have been a better fit for the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 8, 2019

The first poster of “PM Narendra Modi” was unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday in Mumbai. In the poster, Vivek can be seen standing in PM Modi's signature style.

The film is being helmed by Omung Kumar, who has critically acclaimed biopics including "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit" to his credit.