The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 09, 2019 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

India, All India

Move to send CBI officers on leave was on CVC advice: FM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 9, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2019, 1:07 am IST

Jaitley asserted that the government’s decision on the issue was not against any particular individual.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday described its action to send the CBI’s two senior officers — director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana — on leave as “perfectly bonafide” and said it was the CVC’s recommendation and the move was to protect the integrity of the investigating agency. The government said that it would comply with the Supreme Court’s order after the apex court reinstated the CBI director.

“The government took this decision to protect the integrity of the CBI... Government took the action of sending two senior officers of CBI on leave on CVC’s recommendation,” said Mr Jaitley adding that the government’s decision was completely legal as the two officers in question were at loggerheads.

“This action taken was perfectly bonafide as there were cross-allegations made by both the officers, and in accordance with recommendations of the CVC. The government felt that in the larger interest of fair and impartial investigation and credibility of CBI, the two officers must recuse themselves,” the finance minister said.  He said the court has referred the matter to the committee to decide on the issue within one week.

Mr Jaitley said that the apex court apparently has strengthened the immunity given to the CBI director in the larger interest of the fair and impartial working of the CBI. At the same time, the court has devised an accountability mechanism, said the minister. He asserted that the government’s decision on the issue was not against any particular individual.

“The government had accepted the CVC recommendations with full honesty and today a reinterpretation on the matter has been given by the SC today and we will take action according to the order,” he said.

Mr Verma had challenged the government’s October 23 order sending him on forced leave and appointing an interim chief, arguing that the CBI chief has a fixed two-year term and can be removed only by the high-powered committee.

 “The CVC had exercised its power under the power of superintendence. We’ve not read the judgement of the SC, but it could be a view that the court has taken. That if superintendence results in the chief relinquishing his powers temporarily then the jurisdiction of the committee comes into play....Therefore, the court has referred the matter to that committee to decide on that issue within one week. And in accordance with the directions of the court it will be complied with and the government will act in the same manner. The government is not biased,” Mr Jaitley said.

The Supreme Court reinstated Mr Verma, setting aside the Centre’s decision to divest him of his powers, but restrained him from taking any major policy decision till the CVC probe into corruption charges against him is over. The apex court said any further decision against Mr Verma who retires on January 31, would be taken by the high-powered committee which selects and appoints the CBI director.

Tags: rakesh asthana, alok verma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

2

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

3

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

4

Chinese scientist criticized for risking 'gene-edited' babies' lives

5

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham