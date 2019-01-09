Move to send CBI officers on leave was on CVC advice: FM

Jaitley asserted that the government’s decision on the issue was not against any particular individual.

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday described its action to send the CBI’s two senior officers — director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana — on leave as “perfectly bonafide” and said it was the CVC’s recommendation and the move was to protect the integrity of the investigating agency. The government said that it would comply with the Supreme Court’s order after the apex court reinstated the CBI director.

“The government took this decision to protect the integrity of the CBI... Government took the action of sending two senior officers of CBI on leave on CVC’s recommendation,” said Mr Jaitley adding that the government’s decision was completely legal as the two officers in question were at loggerheads.

“This action taken was perfectly bonafide as there were cross-allegations made by both the officers, and in accordance with recommendations of the CVC. The government felt that in the larger interest of fair and impartial investigation and credibility of CBI, the two officers must recuse themselves,” the finance minister said. He said the court has referred the matter to the committee to decide on the issue within one week.

Mr Jaitley said that the apex court apparently has strengthened the immunity given to the CBI director in the larger interest of the fair and impartial working of the CBI. At the same time, the court has devised an accountability mechanism, said the minister. He asserted that the government’s decision on the issue was not against any particular individual.

“The government had accepted the CVC recommendations with full honesty and today a reinterpretation on the matter has been given by the SC today and we will take action according to the order,” he said.

Mr Verma had challenged the government’s October 23 order sending him on forced leave and appointing an interim chief, arguing that the CBI chief has a fixed two-year term and can be removed only by the high-powered committee.

“The CVC had exercised its power under the power of superintendence. We’ve not read the judgement of the SC, but it could be a view that the court has taken. That if superintendence results in the chief relinquishing his powers temporarily then the jurisdiction of the committee comes into play....Therefore, the court has referred the matter to that committee to decide on that issue within one week. And in accordance with the directions of the court it will be complied with and the government will act in the same manner. The government is not biased,” Mr Jaitley said.

The Supreme Court reinstated Mr Verma, setting aside the Centre’s decision to divest him of his powers, but restrained him from taking any major policy decision till the CVC probe into corruption charges against him is over. The apex court said any further decision against Mr Verma who retires on January 31, would be taken by the high-powered committee which selects and appoints the CBI director.