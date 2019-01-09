The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jan 09, 2019

India, All India

Budget session from Jan 31 to Feb 13, interim budget on Feb 1

Published : Jan 9, 2019
Updated : Jan 9, 2019

It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha as general elections are due in April-May.

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting, sources said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The budget session of Parliament is likely to be held from January 31 to Feb 13, and an interim budget is expected to be presented on February 1, government sources said on Wednesday.

They said the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting. It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha as general elections are due in April-May.

