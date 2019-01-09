The Asian Age | News

10 pc quota bill 'strong answer' to those spreading lies: PM Modi in Solapur

Published : Jan 9, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
 PM Modi launched four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211, underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants and laid the foundation stone of 30,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Solapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the passage of the bill that provides 10 per cent quotas for the general category poor in jobs and education is a “strong answer” by Parliament to those spreading lies on the move.

Addressing a public rally, PM Modi hoped that the bill is passed in Rajya Sabha by members respecting the public opinion.

Talking on the passage of the Citizenship Bill which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, PM Modi said, “I want to assure the people of Assam and North East that their rights will not be hurt after the passage of the bill."

PM Modi launched four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211, underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants and laid the foundation stone of 30,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Rs 972.50-crore toll road project will improve connectivity between Solapur and the Marathwada region. The housing project will benefit the homeless poor like rag pickers, rickshaw pullers, textile and beedi workers.

