The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:26 PM IST

India, All India

Shatrughan Sinha's 'Ramayan' razed by BMC for illegal extensions

PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2018, 12:45 pm IST

Several extensions and alterations were made in the eight-storey building which were not in sync with approved plan.

The Lok Sabha member from Bihar, who has been at variance with the BJP's stand on a host of issues, was at home when the demolition work was carried out. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The Lok Sabha member from Bihar, who has been at variance with the BJP's stand on a host of issues, was at home when the demolition work was carried out. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: The city civic body has razed illegal extensions and constructions in an eight-storey residential building owned by BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha in Juhu area.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had received several complaints of illegal extensions in Sinha's residence 'Ramayan' in the last few months.

Subsequently, notices were also served to him, a civic official said on Tuesday.

"Though Sinha replied to our notices, we still found lapses and extensions violating the construction norms. Therefore, we served him another notice last week and demolished the illegal constructions yesterday," the official said.

The Lok Sabha member from Bihar, who has been at variance with the BJP's stand on a host of issues, was at home when the demolition work was carried out.

The civic official said Sinha cooperated while the illegal extensions were razed at his home, where he lives with his family.

The cine star-turned-parliamentarian had redeveloped his bungalow some years back to construct the eight-storey building.

According to the civic official, who supervised the demolition work, several extensions and alterations were made in the house, including two toilets and a pantry in the refuge area, a toilet on the terrace, an office and a 'pooja' (prayer) room.

All these were not in sync with the approved plan, he said.

"We demolished all the unapproved constructions, but left the pooja room. We have given him (Sinha) time to relocate it. If he does not remove it, it will also be razed as our work is not over yet," the official said.

He added that a police complaint against Sinha will be filed, as per the prescribed rules.

Tags: shatrughan sinha, bmc, illegal constructions, shatrughan sinha's house razed
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan Markle’s father intends to walk her down the aisle

2

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

3

Angelo Mathews named as Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain

4

Heart attack takes life of Old Monk creator, Padmashri Kapil Mohan

5

Study reveals women are more likely to survive famines and epidemics than men

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham