

Indian, Chinese troops seen shaking hands to resolve dispute in Arunachal

PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2018, 9:39 pm IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2018, 9:39 pm IST

In the video, an Indian officer talks to Chinese military personnel; the 2 personnel, along with their colleagues, then shake hands.

On December 28, Indian troops had foiled attempts by Chinese road building teams to build a track around one kilometre inside Indian territory in Tuting, government sources had said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A video surfaced on Tuesday of troops from India and China shaking hands apparently to resolve a dispute at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh where Chinese teams had

attempted to build a road on the Indian side of the border.

Though the veracity of the video could not be ascertained, official sources said it appeared to be genuine.

In the video, an Indian officer is seen talking to Chinese military personnel to resolve the issue. After a brief conversation, the two personnel, accompanied by their respective colleagues, were seen shaking hands.

On December 28, Indian troops had foiled attempts by Chinese road building teams to build a track around one kilometre inside Indian territory in Tuting, government sources had said.

Read: Chinese troops enter 1 km inside Arunachal, forced back by Army

They had said that the civilian teams went back when confronted by the Indian troops, but left behind two excavators and some other equipment.

On Monday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said Indian and Chinese troops had resolved the issue.

Tags: army chief general bipin rawat, doklam standoff, indo-sino border, line of actual control, bilateral ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

