PM Modi seeks French help for India’s bid to enter NSG

Jan 9, 2017
During the meeting with Mr Ayrault, Mr Modi sought to bolster the Indo-French strategic relationship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France, at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD-2017) celebrations, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: French minister of foreign affairs and international development Jean-Marc Ayrault has agreed to support India's bid for a permanent membership in the Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG), said external affairs ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup, while giving details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meetings with foreign leaders at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, here on Sunday.

Mr Swarup said that Mr Modi had three bilateral meetings. During the meeting with Mr Ayrault, Mr Modi sought to bolster the Indo-French strategic relationship and discussed the potential for partnership in the fields of space and solar power. The two leaders also discussed issues related to international terrorism, climate change, water, waste water management, transport and other issues, Mr Swarup said.

“Our PM had elaborate discussion with Suriname vice-president Micheal Ashwin Adin on agriculture, palm oil, animal husbandry and food processing. Mr Adin requested Mr Modi to create an ecosystem of Ayurveda in Suriname. Mr Modi advised Mr Adin to get more Surinamis to get enrolled for courses on Ayurveda and then scale up to make Suriname the Ayurveda capital of Latin America,” Mr Swarup said.

“In the meeting with leaders from Malaysia, including Mr Swamy Velu, the PM got updates on the bilateral meetings Mr Modi had with Malaysian officials during his visit in 2015. He discussed hydro-electric projects and invited Malaysia Prime Minister Najeeb Raxa to visit India,” he said.

The Indian Development Foundation which was started in 2008 has not received any big funds in the seven years of its inception.

But from last year, it has received over Rs 3 crore. Philanthropic desire of Indian overseas community is channelled in the right direction through IDF, said Mr Dnyaneshwara Mulay, secretary, Ministry of External Affairs. The outcome oriented format of the PBD has been welcomed, he said.

