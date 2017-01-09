The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 09, 2017 | Last Update : 09:48 PM IST

India, All India

No bills raised for PM's visits abroad on IAF planes: Indian Air Force

PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2017, 8:11 pm IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2017, 8:21 pm IST

Prime Minister is entitled for free airlift in VVIP aircrafts of the IAF, an RTI response said.

Between the period August 2014 to May 2016, the Prime Minister had made five foreign visits by 'IAF BBJ Aircraft' Chartered flights. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Between the period August 2014 to May 2016, the Prime Minister had made five foreign visits by 'IAF BBJ Aircraft' Chartered flights. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister is entitled free travel on Indian Air Force planes for which no bills are raised, IAF has said in an RTI response.

Commodore (Retd) Lokesh Batra had sought to know from the Prime Minister's Office the information on the laid down procedure for clearing bills of IAF BBJ aircraft chartered flights for the Prime Minister's foreign visits.

His application was transferred to the Defence Ministry which sent it to the Indian Air Force.

The air force in its response said," Prime Minister is entitled for free airlift in VVIP aircrafts (sic) of the IAF. No bill has been raised for such airlifts."

Giving background of the application, Batra said under the RTI link on the 'PM India' website on "details of expenses incurred on air travel in respect of foreign visits" of the Prime Minister there was no mention of the expenses incurred by IAF on such visits.

"It is observed that under the column 'Expenses incurred on Chartered Flight'; between the period August 2014 to May 2016, the Prime Minister had made five foreign visits by 'IAF BBJ Aircraft' Chartered flights. However, there is no mention of 'expenses incurred' on foreign visits by the Prime Minister by chartered IAF BBJ aircraft flights," he said.

Tags: indian air force, iaf, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sri Lanka strips suit and tie from official dress code

2

Do not know how to use debit, credit cards, says minister

3

This song is a punny ode to demonetisation woes

4

Magicians attempt to catch bullet in mouth goes wrong

5

German party asks state to pay sex costs of disabled

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham