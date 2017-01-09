The Asian Age | News

Modi most popular PM, his achievements unparalleled: Rajnath

PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2017, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2017, 10:11 am IST

 Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: File)

Ranchi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements in the last two-and-a-half years as "unparalleled".

"Narendra Modi is the most popular Prime Minister and his achievements in the last two-and-a-half years are unparalleled," Singh told reporters in reply to a query on a statement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

To another question on the reported attacks on BJP party offices in West Bengal, Singh said in a healthy democracy there should not be any violence "I am not talking about one government, I am talking about all governments."

On the dispute in the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said BJP did not feel happy about any quarrel in any family or any party or weigh any political benefit.

"Yes, it is definitely a cause of concern if the family is in the ruling dispensation," Singh said, adding quarrels in such times affect the state and that the lapses would be fulfilled by the next government.

Reacting on demonetisation, the Union Minister said irrespective of any party in power, some decisions were taken in the interest of the state and the nation and that one should not see it through gain or loss.

"The decision is taken in the interest of the people and in the interest of the nation," he said, adding it should not be made an election issue.

The Union Home Minister praised Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das saying he was doing extremely well.

Tags: rajnath singh, narendra modi, jharkhand, bjp, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

