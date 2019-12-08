Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 07:19 PM IST

'Come after you get raped': UP cops refuse to register complaint in another case

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 6:10 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2019, 6:10 pm IST

'Rape toh hua nahi, jab hoga tab aana (Rape has not happened, come when it happens),' a cop at the police station told the woman. (Photo: Representational)
Unnao: A woman in Hindupur village on Saturday, alleged that the police had refused to file her complaint of attempted rape.

The police allegedly asked the woman to come with her complaint after the rape had taken place, News18 reported.

'Rape toh hua nahi, jab hoga tab aana (Rape has not happened, come when it happens),' a cop at the police station told the woman.

The woman identified the three accused and said the men from the village had attempted to rape her some months ago when she was on her way to buy medicines.

However, when she approached the police, the cops did not register her complaint and asked her to leave.

The woman said that she has been visiting the police station for over 3 months but no one has heard her case.

''After the incident, I called 1090 (women helpline) and they asked me to dial 100 but they asked me to report the matter to Unnao police,'' she said.

She alleged that the three accused have also been threatening to kill her in case she files a complaint.

