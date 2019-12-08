Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 04:19 PM IST

India, All India

'All demands of Unnao rape victim's family accepted': Lucknow Commissioner

ANI
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2019, 3:07 pm IST

The mortal remains of the Unnao rape victim are being taken for the last rites by the family today.

'Whatever their demands -- that case should be put to trial in fast track court so that culprits are given strictest punishment on time...apart from that, the family of the deceased victim is poor, and their resources are very limited. We would provide them facilities which can be sanctioned by the government,' Meshram said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Whatever their demands -- that case should be put to trial in fast track court so that culprits are given strictest punishment on time...apart from that, the family of the deceased victim is poor, and their resources are very limited. We would provide them facilities which can be sanctioned by the government,' Meshram said. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh administration on Sunday said that all the demands of Unnao rape victim's family have been accepted.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said that they held talks with the victim's family and assured them of all possible help and assistance.

"Whatever their demands -- that case should be put to trial in fast track court so that culprits are given strictest punishment on time...apart from that, the family of the deceased victim is poor, and their resources are very limited. We would provide them facilities which can be sanctioned by the government," Meshram said while speaking to reporters here.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the Unnao rape victim are being taken for the last rites by the family today.

The officer also informed that arrangement for the 24-hours security for the sister of the victim and as demanded by the victim's brother, a license will be provided to him as per arms act.

"The sister (of the deceased) had raised questions about her security since she believes she has a lot of evidence...so we said we will make arrangement for 24 hours security and it will be provided to her from right now," he said.

He also said that a job will be provided to the victim's sister and apart from this, "two houses will be provided to them under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana since it is a big family," he said.

Regarding the family's demand to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Meshram said the family wants to convey their feelings to him and appropriate arrangements will be made for the same.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC Government Hospital to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday.

According to the police, the five accused had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the case she had filed in March.

Tags: up rape, mukesh meshram, unnao rape victim
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

The administration had also assured of giving round the clock protection to the victim's sister and issuance of an arms license to her brother based on their demands and apart from this the family's demand to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also been accepted. (Photo: ANI)

UP rape: Last rites of victim conducted with UP cabinet ministers in attendance

'The Anaj Mandi fire tragedy is a very sad incident. More than 40 people have died. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government,' Kejriwal said. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi fire: Kejriwal orders inquiry, announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress going forward. (Photo: File)

If there is any future leader...': Bhupesh Baghel believes only Rahul Gandhi can lead Cong

The case of a dismembered body found stuffed in a suitcase on Mumbai's Mahim beach has been solved and a teenage couple, including the man's adopted daughter, have been arrested for murder, a police official said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Teen adopted daughter, lover held for murder of Mumbai man whose body found in suitcase

MOST POPULAR

1

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

2

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

3

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

4

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

5

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham