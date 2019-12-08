Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

India, All India

A key Lok Sabha post in search of allies

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 3:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2019, 3:41 am IST

Lok Sabha Deputy speaker post lies vacant as BJD refuses to bite bait.

Sources in the know pointed out that the BJP-led NDA government was looking to nominate a candidate from a friendly ally. (Photo: File)
 Sources in the know pointed out that the BJP-led NDA government was looking to nominate a candidate from a friendly ally. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Despite more than six months having gone by since the 17th Lok Sabha came into existence, the likelihood of the government finalising who will hold the post of Deputy Speaker in the Lower House continues to look remote. And now, with just a week left for the Winter session to end.

Sources in the know pointed out that the BJP-led NDA government was looking to nominate a candidate from a friendly ally. However, with the Shiv Sena having cut off ties with the ruling party, it was learnt to be seriously thinking of nominating somebody from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has made friendly overtures towards the saffron party ever since the NDA dispensation came back to power at the Centre in May this year.

However, the BJD has refused to take the bait, as doing so would make the Naveen Patnaik-led party carry the burden of obligation of the BJP.

Though there have been efforts by some senior BJD leaders to lobby for the coveted post, the shrewd politician that he is, Mr Patnaik has vetoed all such moves. At the same time though, the BJD has clearly indicated its support for the government by supporting all the bills that have been passed in the Lok Sabha ever since the NDA returned to power.

During the previous 16th Lok Sabha, the NDA government had nominated M. Thambidurai from the AIADMK for the post of Deputy Speaker. AIADMK being a long-time friendly ally of the NDA, the then party supremo and Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa had readily agreed to nominate her candidate for the post.

But after her untimely death in 2016, the BJP has been remote-controlling the AIADMK-led government in Tamil Nadu. Understanding the political dynamics well, the BJD has refused to fall into this trap and therefore Mr Patnaik has been studiously refusing to bite the bait.

With two sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha having almost gone by, it would be interesting to see what steps the NDA government takes in the forthcoming Budget session to address this issue.

Tags: lok sabha

Latest From India

Senior advocate AD Ramananda

Silent victims: The advocate who defends the voiceless

Of course, Sarah has been subjected to much abuse on social media from the hardcore N-followers, many of them accusing her of being a ‘Vatican plant’ to deride Hinduism.

Foreign ex-devotees raise banner of revolt against godman

Swami Nithyananda (Photo: File)

Comedian by day, sex offender by night

Lenin Karuppannan

We stand vindicated: Nithyananda victims

MOST POPULAR

1

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

2

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

3

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

4

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

5

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham