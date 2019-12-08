Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 AM IST

India, All India

5-yr-old abducted, raped by auto driver in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2019, 2:21 am IST

Tejashwi Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi have been blaming the state government for its failure in dealing with the situation.

As per an assessment, more than 1,165 rape cases have been lodged between January and October 2019.
 As per an assessment, more than 1,165 rape cases have been lodged between January and October 2019.

Patna: Amid public outrage over rising crime against women in the country, a five-year-old child was kidnapped and allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

According to the police, the accused had abducted the girl while she was playing outside her house on Friday. Later, the kid was recovered and was sent to Darbhanga Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The accused was arrested a few hours after the incident. “The accused has been arrested and a process to file a charge-sheet against him will be completed within the next 24 hours,” the police said.

As per an assessment, more than 1,165 rape cases have been lodged between January and October 2019. Figures show that 85 cases have been reported in Patna, which is the highest in the state. In Katihar, 79 cases were recorded between January and October this year followed by Purina, where 74 cases of rapes were lodged, Araria 67, Muzaffarpur 58, Gaya 56 and Darbhanga 42. Earlier, this week charred bodies of two women were recovered by the police from Buxar and Samastipur districts. The police have not been able to identify the victims in both cases.

Concerned over rising crime against women in Bihar, the state government has asked the police and administration to ensure speedy trial of the accused. According to ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar, “Police officials have been directed to arrest the accused involved in rape cases and file a charge-sheet against them in order to ensure speedy trial”.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties, especially RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and former chief minister Rabri Devi have been blaming the state government for its failure in dealing with the situation.

On Saturday, after the Darbhanga incident surfaced, Tejashwi Yadav in a tweet slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi for avoiding questions on rising incidents of crime against women in the state.

In a statement, Mr Tejashwi said that “Bihar has become a state where cases of rapes are high. I am shocked to hear about the incident in Darbhanga. It seems that rapists are moving around freely due to the state government’s failure. In the Muzaffarpur shelter home, the state government had tried to save the accused”.

Tags: rape cases, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

The reports said that Khan was buried in a family cemetery at Aanglni in Kotli after funeral prayers were offered a second time in the village close to the LoC. (Photo: File)

London Bridge terrorist is buried in PoK village

Despite having a thriving aviation industry that has 625 aircrafts flying passengers daily, India has only four domestic Aircraft Maintenance Organisations. (Photo: Representational image)

Aircraft repairs facilities yet to pick up in India

However, school principal Preeti Roy refuted the allegations and claimed that the girl student fell off a staircase accidentally.

Odisha: Harassed by teacher, girl attempts to kill herself

According to the SDPO Mr Guntupalli, the accused had been illegally staying at Phampuni Upgraded Upper Primary Sevashram School in Koraput district. (Photo: Representational I File)

Odisha: Husband of headmistress impregnates student held

MOST POPULAR

1

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

2

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

3

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

4

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

5

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham