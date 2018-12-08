The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 08, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

India, All India

Video: Man in cyclone-hit Nagapattinam threatens TN minister with sickle

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Dec 8, 2018, 10:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2018, 10:04 am IST

Manian was visiting his hometown in Nagapattinam when he was challenged by a furious mob.

The video shows the man advancing towards Manian's SUV with a sickle, forcing it to reverse. He has been identified as Raja. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
 The video shows the man advancing towards Manian's SUV with a sickle, forcing it to reverse. He has been identified as Raja. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Chennai: Social media is abuzz with a video where a man is seen threatening to attack Tamil Nadu Handlooms Minister OS Manian with a sickle at Nagapattinam where the AIADMK politician had gone to survey the destruction wrecked by the cyclone Gaja.

Manian was visiting his hometown in Nagapattinam when he was challenged by a furious mob.

The video shows the man advancing towards Manian's SUV with a sickle, forcing it to reverse. He has been identified as Raja.

The minister abandoned his damaged vehicle and left on a two-wheeler with his personal security guard.

6 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on November 18, two days after the cyclone struck when Manian was visiting the Vizhundamavadi area.

 

 

According to reports, residents of the area were angry about not receiving any relief material after the cyclone wrecked havoc on their homes.

Tags: tamil nadu, cyclone gaja, os manian, nagapattinam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

