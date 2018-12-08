Video: Man in cyclone-hit Nagapattinam threatens TN minister with sickle

Manian was visiting his hometown in Nagapattinam when he was challenged by a furious mob.

The video shows the man advancing towards Manian's SUV with a sickle, forcing it to reverse. He has been identified as Raja. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Chennai: Social media is abuzz with a video where a man is seen threatening to attack Tamil Nadu Handlooms Minister OS Manian with a sickle at Nagapattinam where the AIADMK politician had gone to survey the destruction wrecked by the cyclone Gaja.

The video shows the man advancing towards Manian's SUV with a sickle, forcing it to reverse. He has been identified as Raja.

The minister abandoned his damaged vehicle and left on a two-wheeler with his personal security guard.

6 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on November 18, two days after the cyclone struck when Manian was visiting the Vizhundamavadi area.

#WATCH: Tamil Nadu Minister OS Manian's car attacked by people & a sickle-wielding man, in Nagapattinam when he went to visit the Cyclone Gaja affected area. 6 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. (18.11.2018) pic.twitter.com/8bZtYy6UiY — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018

According to reports, residents of the area were angry about not receiving any relief material after the cyclone wrecked havoc on their homes.