Turnout in Rajasthan 72.62%, Telangana 67%; result Dec 11

Muslim women stand in a queue to cast their votes in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 Muslim women stand in a queue to cast their votes in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Rajasthan on Friday recorded a turnout of 72.62 per cent and Telangana 67 per cent as voting in these two states came to a close, the Election Commission said.

Counting in these two states and in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will take place on December 11.  

During voting in Rajasthan, paramilitary jawans opened fire in the air to disperse iscreants trying to force their way into a booth at a village in Alwar’s Shahjahapur. In Bikaner’s Kolayat, two groups clashed outside a polling booth and a vehicle was torched. In Sikar too, there was a clash. There also were reports of EVMs malfunctioning at some polling booths.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje, pradesh Congress chief Sachin Pilot and other leaders were among those who exercised their franchise. Ms Raje (Jhalrapatan), Mr Pilot (Tonk), former chief minister Ashok Gehlot (Sardarpura) are among the 2,274 candidates in the fray in 119 seats.

