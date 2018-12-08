The Asian Age | News

Sharad Yadav expresses regret for 'hurting' remarks on Vasundhara Raje

Published : Dec 8, 2018, 6:37 pm IST
Yadav, a former JD(U) Rajya Sabha member, while campaigning for Loktantrik Janata Dal in Alwar in Rajasthan on Wednesday, had called Raje fat and asked people to give her rest. (Photo: PTI)
Ranchi: Facing flak for his remarks against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Saturday expressed regret for "hurting" her and said he would write to her.

Raje has demanded that the Election Commission take cognisance of Yadav's "insulting" remarks and taken action against him.

"I have seen her (Raje's) comments. Our relations are very old. If she thinks whatever I had said has hurt her, I express my regret for that," Yadav told reporters.

"I will also write a letter to her," he added.

Yadav, a former JD(U) Rajya Sabha member, while campaigning for Loktantrik Janata Dal in Alwar in Rajasthan on Wednesday, had called Raje fat and asked people to give her rest. After criticism from various quarters, Yadav had said it was a joke and that he had no intention of hurting Raje and it was not meant to be derogatory in any way.

Reacting to his remarks, Raje had said, "I feel insulted. This is insult of women".

The BJP leader said she was "absolutely shocked" and did not expect such a comment from an experienced leader. It is important that the Election Commission takes cognisance of this and sets an example so people don't repeat such a thing in future, she had added.

A video of Yadav was circulated on social media with many labelling his comments crass and misogynistic. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat had echoed Raje's call for an apology from Yadav. "A senior leader like Sharad Yadav making such a derogatory comment on a woman leader, who is also a chief minister, is extremely objectionable. He should withdraw his statement and offer an apology," she had said.

Yadav also met jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences here. He, however, refused to reveal details of their meeting.

To queries on Prasad's health, he said that the former Bihar chief minister was much better now. Yadav also condemned the Bulandshahr violence in which a police inspector and a youth were killed.

