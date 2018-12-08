The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 08, 2018 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

India, All India

11 killed, several Injured after bus falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Dec 8, 2018, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2018, 12:04 pm IST

The bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Plera in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district.

11 people were killed and several others injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (Photo: ANI)
 11 people were killed and several others injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: At least 11 people were killed and several others injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday.

The accident occurred at Plera when the driver of the bus, coming from Loran to Poonch, lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve and rolled down into a 100-meter gorge, news agency reported a police official saying.

Quoting preliminary information, the police official said 11 people were killed on the spot while 19 others were injured in the accident.

The death toll is expected to go up as the condition of most of the injured was stated to be “critical”, the official said.

A rescue operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, poonch, bus accident, bus falls into gorge
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

