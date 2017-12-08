Swaminarayan temple priest campaigning for BJP in Gujarat attacked, blames Congress

Campaigning for the first phase ended on Thursday and the second phase of voting will be held on December 14.

Gandhinagar: A priest of the Swaminarayan Temple, campaigning for the ruling BJP in the poll-bound Gujarat, was attacked on Thursday night by two unidentified miscreants in Junagadh's Kotda.

The priest, Bhaktiprasad, was taken to a hospital. His condition is said to be stable now. He has alleged that the attack was carried out by Congress party workers.

According to reports, Bhaktiprasad was campaigning for local BJP candidate Kirit Patel. He was speaking at a rally on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday.

A total of 89 seats – out of 182 – spanning the Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, are up for grabs in the first phase with 977 candidates in the fray, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Campaigning for the first phase ended on Thursday and the second phase of voting will be held on December 14. Results will be declared on December 18.