The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 08, 2017 | Last Update : 05:23 PM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: Suspected cow smuggler killed in encounter; 5 others on run

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Dec 8, 2017, 5:11 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2017, 5:16 pm IST

Police is hunting for five of his accomplices who are believed to have been injured but managed to flee through narrow alleys of the colony.

Police recovered five cows, including a dead one, from the truck. (Photo: Representational | PTI)
 Police recovered five cows, including a dead one, from the truck. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Jaipur: A Muslim youth was gunned down by police in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Police claimed that 22-year-old Talim Khan who was a cow smuggler was killed in retaliatory firing in the early hours on Thursday.

Police is hunting for five of his accomplices who are believed to have been injured but managed to flee through the narrow alleys of the colony after the tyre of their vehicle got punctured.

Talim Khan’s family and Meo community have refused to accept his body. They alleged that the police was avoiding post mortem.

“We were told that a medical board would be constituted but that did not happen. Then we were told that the post mortem will be done on Friday. We are not going to accept the body without post mortem,” Meo leader Sher Mohammed said.

However, the post mortem is not likely to be done till Saturday because government doctors in the state are on mass leave on Friday.

The bullet-riddled body of Talim Khan was found inside the cabin of a mini truck along with a country made pistol and two cartridges.

Police recovered five cows, including a dead one, from the truck.

District superintendent of Police Rahul Prakash claimed that Khan was shot dead in retaliatory firing by the police.

“They were continuously firing at police and broke three barriers while trying to flee after being spotted by a mobile patrolling team while loading cows in a vehicle. When they came down Kali Mori flyover, the NEB police station team fired at the truck. Two bullets broke the windshield and killed Khan who was sitting near the driver's seat," he said.

According to him, the tyre of their vehicle had flattened because of iron nails still the driver managed to drive about half-a-kilometer where they abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the locality and fled from the spot.

Director General of Police OP Galhotra has said that investigation has been launched into the encounter with prescribed guidelines by the Supreme Court, National Human Rights Commission and the government.

Tags: muslim youth, youth gunned down by police, cow smuggler, meo community, bullet-riddled body
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

That's not how it would end: Trump Jr on JLaw's 'martini to the face' comment about US Prez

2

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

3

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

4

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma travel abroad amidst marriage rumours

5

Childhood cancer survivors have more blood pressure problems

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham