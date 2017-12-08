Newborn death case: Delhi govt cancels Max Hospital’s license over negligence

The hospital had handed over the premature twins in a polythene bag declaring them dead. However, one of the twin was wrongly declared dead.

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday said that the government has cancelled the license of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh over the negligence in the newborn death.

"The negligence in the newborn death case was unacceptable," Jain said.

A premature baby was wrongly declared dead by Max Super Speciality Hospital last week.

The newborn was one of the prematurely born twins (other baby was stillborn) delivered on the morning of November 30 at Max Hospital where the mother was brought from a nursing home in Paschim Vihar.

