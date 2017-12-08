Kumbh Mela makes it to Unesco Heritage list

This inscription is the third in two years following the inscriptions of Yoga and Nouroz on December 1, 2016,” the MEA said on Thursday.

New Delhi: In another global acknowledgement of the country’s rich cultural traditions that have spanned centuries, India’s mega-religious Hindu fair the “Kumbh Mela” now stands “inscribed” on the “Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” under the Unesco.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that the inscription is the third in two years following the inscriptions of “Yoga” and “Nouroz” (Persian new year having its origins in the Parsi faith) on December 1, 2016. “The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage under Unesco has inscribed “Kumbh Mela” on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during its 12th session held at Jeju, South Korea from 4-9 December 2017. This inscription is the third in two years following the inscriptions of Yoga and Nouroz on December 1, 2016,” the MEA said on Thursday.

“The inscription of ‘Kumbh Mela’ was recommended by the expert body which examines in detail the nominations submitted by Member States. The Committee observed that Kumbh Mela is the largest peaceful congregation of pilgrims on earth. The festival, held in Allahabad, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nasik, represents a syncretic set of rituals related to worship in India. It is a social ritual and festive event closely linked to the community’s perception of its own history and memory.