India assures its stand on Palestine is ‘independent’

The Palestininan President was also described then by PM Modi as “an old friend of India”.

New Delhi: In the wake of the United States under the Trump Administration recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital and planning to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, India on Thursday made it clear that it had no such intention of following suit. In a brief statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi, “India’s position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country.” Observers see this as a clear indication that the Indian embassy will continue to remain located in Tel Aviv which is recognised by almost all countries as Israel’s Capital. This is despite the fact that India currently enjoys close strategic ties with both the US and Israel. This also comes at a time when the even the European allies of the US are shocked and stunned by President Donald Trump’s decision. It may be recalled that in May this year, while hosting visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said “India has been unwavering in its support of the Palestinian cause” and had added that New Delhi hopes to see a “sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, co-existing peacefully with Israel”. The Palestininan President was also described then by PM Modi as “an old friend of India”.

Palestine ambassasor says Modi will visit country

Even as the political situation in the middle-east is getting more volatile after the US recognised Jerusalem as Israel's Capital, Palestinian Ambassador in New Delhi Adnan Abu Alhaijaa reportedly told a TV channel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Palestine but did not elaborate when the visit will take place. “I will announce here and no one before you knows that Mr Modi will visit Palestine,” the Palestininan ambassador was quoted by news agencies as telling a TV channel. PM Modi had skipped Palestine during his visit to Israel in July.