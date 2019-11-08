Friday, Nov 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

India, All India

Writer Aatish Taseer's citizenship status revoked for 'hiding' info

PTI
Published : Nov 8, 2019, 7:59 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2019, 8:48 am IST

Reacting to govt statement, Taseer wrote on Twitter that he was not given 21 days to reply to the notice but just 24 hrs.

The 38-year-old writer is the son of late Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and Indian journalist Tavleen Singh. (Photo: File)
 The 38-year-old writer is the son of late Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and Indian journalist Tavleen Singh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: British-born writer Aatish Ali Taseer stands to lose the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card as he allegedly concealed the fact that his father was of Pakistani origin.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said Taseer became ineligible to hold an OCI card, as per the Citizenship Act, 1955, as the OCI card was not issued to any person whose parents or grandparents are Pakistanis and he hid this fact.

Taseer has clearly not complied with very basic requirements and hidden information, the spokesperson said.

As per the Citizenship Act, if the registration as an OCI card holder was obtained by means of fraud, false representation or concealment of any material fact, the registration as OCI card holder shall be cancelled. The person will also be blacklisted thereby banning his or her future entry into India.

The 38-year-old writer is the son of late Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and Indian journalist Tavleen Singh.

The home ministry spokesperson said Taseer was given the opportunity to submit his reply/objection regarding his Person of India Origin/OCI cards, but he failed to dispute the notice.

The spokesperson also denied that the government had been considering revoking Taseer's OCI card after he wrote an article in the Time magazine, which was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the news was a "complete misrepresentation and is devoid of any facts".

Reacting to the home ministry statement, Taseer wrote on Twitter that he was not given 21 days to reply to the home ministry notice but just 24 hours.

"This is untrue. Here is the Consul General's acknowledgment of my reply. I was given not the full 21 days, but rather 24 hours to reply. I've heard nothing from the ministry since," he said.

Tags: aatish ali taseer, overseas citizen of india, citizenship act, salmaan taseer
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with

'Will not get trapped': Rajinikanth to BJP on attemps being made to saffronise him

In the video, Bhardwaj was seen being chased by a few lawyers while some personnel tried to shield her. Some other police personnel were also seen running around. (Photo: ANI)

Tis Hazari: DCP Monika Bhardwaj pleading before lawyers to stop violence on CCTV

Like no other Chief Minister in the country, Chandrababu maintained three offices and three camp offices (residences) in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Amaravati. (Photo: File)

YSRCP hits back at Naidu for questioning expenditure on CM's home, calls him 'nero of AP'

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

2

Happy meal: 5-year-old calls police helpline to place a McDonalds order

3

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

4

Apple suffers unexpected shock defeat to Android

5

This smartwatch may never ever need charging

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham