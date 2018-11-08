Air India flights delayed in Mumbai after ground staff go on strike

The contractual ground staff of Air Transport Services Limited at Mumbai airport are on strike since Wednesday night.

'We (Air India) are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption,' an airline spokesperson said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Several flights from Mumbai witnessed delay after the ground staff of Air India went on a flash strike.

According to Mumbai International Airport Limited, 8 domestic flights and 16 international flights were delayed due to the strike called by the contractual ground staff of Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) at Mumbai airport since Wednesday night.

“Due to a sudden industrial situation at Mumbai airport by AIATSL employees, some flights have got delayed. We are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption,” an airline spokesperson said.

The ground staff reportedly called for the strike over non-payment of Diwali bonus.

"Some AIATSL employees at the Mumbai airport are on strike since Wednesday-Thursday (intervening) night over non-payment of Diwali Bonus, leading to disruption in services. These employees, however, are on contract," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

“Only early morning flights from Mumbai for delayed by 2 hours,” the airline had said.

AIATSL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the national carrier and provides ground handling services to Air India across airports in the country. It has about 5,000 employees, including those on contract.